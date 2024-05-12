Ukraine-launched drone sparks fire at Russia's Volgograd refinery, regional governor says
Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 08:42 IST
An overnight drone attack launched from Ukraine sparked a brief fire at an oil refinery in the Volgograd region in southern Russia, the region's governor said on Sunday.
"The fire was extinguished. There were no casualties," Andrey Bocharov, the governor, said on the local administration's Telegram messaging channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia drone attack damages hotel in Mykolaiv, Ukraine says
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses condolences over loss of lives in Rohtas fire accident
BJP Candidate Under Fire for Using Photo in Religious Meet Poster, EC Issues Notice
IAF Helicopter Extinguishes Multiple U'khand Forest Fires, Brings Relief to Affected Regions
IAF Helicopter Douses Uttarakhand Forest Fires, Provides Crucial Assistance