Loop LiquidCool Technology to appear in Xiaomi products in H2 2022: Here's everything you need to know

Xiaomi today introduces the next generation of heat dissipation technology, dubbed Loop LiquidCool Technology, which is claimed to have twice the cooling capability of conventional vapour chambers (VC) solutions. The technology is expected to arrive in the company's products in H2 2022.

According to the company, the new Loop LiquidCool Technology leverages a capillary effect which draws liquid cooling agent to the heat source, vaporizes, and then disperses the heat efficiently towards a cooler area, until the agent condenses and is captured via a unidirectional closed-looped channel.

Here's how it works:

The innovative technology features an annular heat pipe system comprising an evaporator, a condenser, a refill chamber, as well as gas and liquid pipes:

Placed at heat sources, the evaporator has a refrigerant that evaporates to gas when the smartphone is under high workload

In the next step, the gas and airflow is then diffused to the condenser, where the gas condenses into liquid again.

These liquids are absorbed and collected through tiny fibers in the refill chamber, which refills the evaporator, making it a self-sustaining system.

While Xiaomi's next-gen Loop LiquidCool Technology uses the same method as VC liquid cooling, its new form factor makes a significant efficiency difference. The ring-shaped pump features a special gas pipe design, reducing the air passage resistance by 30%. By allowing for a smoother steam flow, the maximum heat transfer capacity is increased by up to 100%.

Xiaomi customized a MIX 4 smartphone by replacing the original VC with a new Loop LiquidCool Technology solution. During a 30-minute Genshin Impact gameplay test running 60fps max video settings, the innovative cooling system kept the device below a max temperature of 47.7℃ and the processor was 8.6℃ lower than the standard version, the company claims.

The company says that its flexible form factor makes it possible to accommodate other components. For instance, a square-shaped loop will allow more space for the battery, camera module, and more.