Barcelona's Late Heroics Clinch Copa del Rey Victory
Barcelona secured a 2-0 victory against Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey, with late goals from Andreas Christensen and Marcus Rashford. The match saw Barcelona struggle against a resilient defence until strategic substitutions and a tactical switch turned the game in their favor, allowing them to progress to the last 16.
Despite dominating possession, Barcelona found it challenging to break through a disciplined Guadalajara defence, necessitating second-half changes by coach Hansi Flick.
The breakthrough came in the 77th minute with Christensen's header, complemented by Rashford's composed finish in the dying moments, sealing the victory for the Catalans.
