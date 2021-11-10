Leaked gameplay footage of 'Grand Theft Auto' remaster

A day before the game's official release, gameplay footage from Rockstar's upcoming remaster of its PS2-era 'Grand Theft Auto' trilogy has appeared online. As per The Verge, the leaks show over an hour of footage of 'Grand Theft Auto III', 'Grand Theft Auto: Vice City', and 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas'.

Although 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- The Definitive Edition' is just one day away from release, Rockstar hasn't shared any substantial gameplay footage from the remastered games. A trailer released last month focused almost exclusively on cutscenes from the three games rather than the gameplay enhancements Rockstar is promising for the almost two-decade-old trilogy.

But these leaked gameplay clips give a much better idea of how these remasters will actually play. They show off the games' new weapon selection wheel UI, which they've inherited from later GTA games, and give an idea of how the Grand Theft Auto V-inspired controls actually work in practice. One of the Vice City clips appears to include footage of the player activating a cheat code and spawning in a tank.

Other promised enhancements include overhauled graphics, better navigation via the games' mini maps, and modern quality of life features like Achievements and Trophies on Xbox and PlayStation respectively. On Switch, the game will feature motion-controlled aiming and touchscreen controls, and on PC the games will be compatible with Nvidia's DLSS tech.

'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- The Definitive Edition' will officially launch digitally on November 11, for USD 59.99, and will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and newer Series X/S consoles, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher. A physical release is coming on December 7, while iOS and Android versions are launching in the first half of next year.

Rockstar has also released three official in-game screenshots of the remasters which also show off their user interfaces and the new weapon-select wheel. The company also confirmed that the games will include over 200 songs across 29 radio stations between the three games. Unfortunately, there's no sign of the over half a dozen songs removed from Vice City back in 2012, which include Ozzy Osbourne's 'Bark at the Moon' and Kate Bush's 'Wow'. (ANI)

