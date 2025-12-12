Left Menu

Senator Warren Calls for Testimony on Nvidia AI Chip Sales to China

Senator Elizabeth Warren has requested Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify following President Trump's decision to approve AI chip sales to China. Warren is concerned about potential Justice Department interference after it launched a crackdown on chip smuggling to China.

  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has publicly requested that Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, and Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick testify. This request follows President Donald Trump's announcement to approve sales of Nvidia's H200 AI chips to China despite ongoing concerns.

Delivering a speech on the Senate floor, Senator Warren highlighted fears that President Trump might interfere with his own Justice Department. The Department had just announced a crackdown on the illegal smuggling of the same chips to China on the day of Trump's policy change.

Warren expressed that these actions could compromise national security and raised questions about potential conflicts of interest in this policy decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

