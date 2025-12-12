Warren Challenges Nvidia's AI Chip Sales to China

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify, following President Donald Trump's announcement to greenlight sales of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China.

Warren, speaking on the Senate floor, expressed apprehension that Trump might suppress the Justice Department's actions, which include a crackdown on an AI chip smuggling operation to China coinciding with Trump's policy reversal. She questioned whether Trump intends to 'muzzle' efforts that highlight threats to national security.

The Commerce Department, the White House, and Nvidia have not yet commented. Critics, including China hardliners and Democratic lawmakers, argue that the approval of the H200 chip sales could enable Beijing to enhance its military capabilities.