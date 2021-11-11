Samsung's latest 2.5D packaging solution 'H-Cube' now available

Samsung today announced the availability of its latest 2.5D packaging solution- Hybrid-Substrate Cube (H-Cube) - for semiconductors for high-performance computing (HPC), AI, data center and network products that need high-performance and large-area packaging technology.

According to Samsung, large-area packaging is becoming important as the number and size of chips mounted in one package increases or high-bandwidth communication is required. For attachment and connection of silicon dies including the interposer, fine-pitch substrates are essential but prices rise significantly following an increase in size.

The H-Cube packaging technology applies advanced silicon interposer technology and hybrid-substrate structure, allowing efficient integration of 6 high-bandwidth memories (HBMs), as well as lower cost-benefit.

Additionally, Samsung says the size of fine-pitch substrate can be minimized by reducing the pitch of solder ball, which electrically connects the chip and the substrate while adding HDI substrate under the fine-pitch substrate to secure connectivity with the system board. The South Korean tech giant also applied its proprietary signal/power integrity analysis technology that can stably supply power while minimizing signal loss or distortion when stacking multiple logic chips and HBMs.