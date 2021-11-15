Gamezop drives more than 650 Mn minutes of engagement on MX Player with games

The companies inked deal a year ago, bringing Gamezop's games on MX Player Mumbai, November 2021: Gamezop, India's largest gaming platform, has hit a unique milestone: its games have crossed 650 million minutes of playing time on MX Player, India's entertainment super app, which is now amongst the top 10 worldwide social and entertainment apps, in terms of time spent according to App Annie. The two companies had partnered over a year ago to introduce a gaming section on MX Player, with the objective of further increasing engagement on the OTT app. In the last financial year, gaming in India amassed $1.8 billion in revenue, making it a lucrative sector for internet companies. While smartphone games are typically installed as standalone apps, the Gamezop-MX Player partnership made use of HTML5 games that can be played within the MX Player app, just like videos. This made it easier for users to engage with games of their choices while removing the friction of installing separate apps for each. Games on MX Player come with multiple layers of tournaments and rewards for winners, representing a deep integration rich with its state of the art features. Several popular games from Gamezop's catalogue, including Escape Run, Kingdom Fight, Tower Twist, Rocket Man, and Jimbo Jump, come on MX Player with these added features. While Patna, Lucknow, Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad saw the highest traction on games within MX Player, Moradabad, Imphal, Siliguri, and Bardhaman also featured on the top 50 cities list. Commenting on the partnership and achieving this new milestone, Ankit Saxena, Head –​​ Business Development at Gamezop, said, "This partnership is a great marriage of MX Player's penetration across the country and Gamezop's high-quality gaming catalogue. MX Player is a market leader and distributing our games through them is a big step in our journey of making Gamezop a household name in India. 650 Mn minutes of gameplay engagement within a non-gaming product is proof that internet users in India have been looking for more convenient ways to discover games." Nakul Kapur, Business Head – International Business & Games at MX Player further added, "MX has always been at the forefront of change when it comes to content consumption in India and the integration of games on our platform was yet another strategic addition to our diverse offerings that aims to bring our users all-things-entertainment on one common platform. This partnership with Gamezop has helped drive large gameplay engagement for us in key markets and we are excited to further scale this offering in the time to come." About Gamezop: Gamezop (business.gamezop.com) is a plug-and-play game centre that apps and websites can use to bring casual gaming for their users. Integrating the game centre increases user engagement and revenue for apps and websites. Over 3,500 apps and websites have integrated it already, including Amazon, Sony LIV, Paytm, Samsung Internet, Goibibo, and Airtel Thanks.

In the game centre, users can play over 300 popular games without installing them individually. Over 40 million users from across the world engage with the game centre every month. Since 2018, over 700 Mn users from across the world have spent a total of 4 Bn minutes on Gamezop.

