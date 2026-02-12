Brazil Amazon deforestation drops 35% in August–January, hits record low
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest fell 35.4% from August 2025 to January 2026, compared with the same period a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday. * The Amazon logged the lowest deforestation level in the historical series, according to the government. * In Brazil's Cerrado savanna, deforestation fell 5.9% in the period.
* In Brazil's Cerrado savanna, deforestation fell 5.9% in the period. * The report, produced by Brazil's space research agency Inpe, uses satellite imagery to track clear-cutting and degradation-related deforestation.
* 'We are on track to have the lowest deforestation rate in history in 2026," said Andre Lima, Brazil's special secretary for deforestation control.
