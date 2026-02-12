Brazil Amazon deforestation drops 35% in August–January, hits record low

​Deforestation in ​Brazil's Amazon rainforest ‌fell 35.4% ​from August 2025 to January ‌2026, compared with the same period a year earlier, government data showed ‌on Thursday. * The Amazon ‌logged the lowest deforestation level in the historical series, according to the ⁠government.

* ​In ⁠Brazil's Cerrado savanna, deforestation fell 5.9% ⁠in the period. * The report, produced by ​Brazil's space research agency Inpe, uses satellite ⁠imagery to track clear-cutting and degradation-related ⁠deforestation.

* 'We ​are on track to have the lowest deforestation ⁠rate in history in 2026," said ⁠Andre ⁠Lima, Brazil's special secretary for deforestation control.

