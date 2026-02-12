Left Menu

Brazil Amazon deforestation drops 35% in August–January, hits record low

​Deforestation in ​Brazil's Amazon rainforest ‌fell 35.4% ​from August 2025 to January ‌2026, compared with the same period a year earlier, government data showed ‌on Thursday. * The Amazon ‌logged the lowest deforestation level in the historical series, according to the ⁠government. * ​In ⁠Brazil's Cerrado savanna, deforestation fell 5.9% ⁠in the period.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:00 IST
Brazil Amazon deforestation drops 35% in August–January, hits record low
  • Country:
  • Brazil

​Deforestation in ​Brazil's Amazon rainforest ‌fell 35.4% ​from August 2025 to January ‌2026, compared with the same period a year earlier, government data showed ‌on Thursday. * The Amazon ‌logged the lowest deforestation level in the historical series, according to the ⁠government.

* ​In ⁠Brazil's Cerrado savanna, deforestation fell 5.9% ⁠in the period. * The report, produced by ​Brazil's space research agency Inpe, uses satellite ⁠imagery to track clear-cutting and degradation-related ⁠deforestation.

* 'We ​are on track to have the lowest deforestation ⁠rate in history in 2026," said ⁠Andre ⁠Lima, Brazil's special secretary for deforestation control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Belgian police raid EU offices, Belgian wealth fund over possible fraud

UPDATE 1-Belgian police raid EU offices, Belgian wealth fund over possible f...

 Global
2
Mumbai's civic body initiates e-auction of 6 properties over Rs 455.48 cr tax dues

Mumbai's civic body initiates e-auction of 6 properties over Rs 455.48 cr ta...

 India
3
Tests not in focus, no red-ball cricket back home: Netherlands all-rounder Logan van Beek

Tests not in focus, no red-ball cricket back home: Netherlands all-rounder L...

 India
4
AAP demands white paper on financial health of power utilities in Haryana

AAP demands white paper on financial health of power utilities in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026