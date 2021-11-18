Left Menu

OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord 2 5G get November security patch with latest update

The OxygenOS 11.0.3 update for OnePlus Nord N10 is currently rolling out in the NA region, with the EU region to soon follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:26 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to the Nord N10 and Nord 2 5G that brings along the November 2021 Android security patch and a couple of improvements.

Below is the complete changelog for the update:

System

  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11

Network

  • Optimized the stability of the communication network

The update is incremental in nature, which means a limited number of users will receive it today, with a broader rollout to commence in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

On the other hand, the OxygenOS A.12 update is rolling out to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G units in NA and EU region while the India units of the phone are getting the OxygenOS A.12 update.

Build numbers:

  • NA: DN2103_11_A.12
  • EU: DN2103_11_A.12​
  • IN: DN2101_11_A.13

Here's the full update changelog:

System

  • Further reduced system power consumption
  • Optimized the back-end management to offer a better gaming experience
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.11(2021.10 for EU/NA)
  • Improved the stability and fixed known issues

Network

  • Optimized the VoWifi and ViLTE experience
  • Optimized network connection stability

The update is incremental in nature, which means a limited number of users will receive it today, with a broader rollout to commence in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

If you haven't yet got the update notification, check for it manually by navigating to the phone Settings > System > System Update.

