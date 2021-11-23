Amazon announces general availability of Intel-powered EC2 R6i instances

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expanding its sixth-generation x86-based offerings to include memory-optimized Amazon EC2 R6i instances. Powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, the new R6i instances are ideal for memory-intensive workloads such as SQL and NoSQL databases, distributed web scale in-memory caches, in-memory databases, and real-time big data analytics.

The SAP-Certified EC2 R6i instances are generally available in four AWS Regions: US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), US East (Ohio), Europe (Ireland). AWS customers in these regions can purchase the new instances via Savings Plans, Reserved, On-Demand, and Spot instances.

Amazon EC2 R6i instances

Built on the AWS Nitro System, the Amazon EC2 R6i instances are claimed to deliver up to 15 percent improvement in compute price/performance and up to 20 percent higher memory bandwidth per vCPU over R5 instances.

Secondly, the EC2 R6i instances offer a new larger size with 128 vCPUs and 1,024 GiB of memory, which is 33% more than the largest previous generation R5 instance. The larger instance size makes it easier and more cost-efficient to consolidate workloads on fewer instances and scale-up applications.

Thirdly, R6i instances support up to 40 Gbps bandwidth to Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) in the largest size and up to 50 Gbps for networking which is 2x more than R5 instances.