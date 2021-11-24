Hisense celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2022™ One Year to Go with 'Too Big To Miss' campaign

- During 'Too Big To Miss' campaign, Hisense will provide 5 year warranty on A73F Series powered by JBL and 43 Vivid 4K TV's - Hisense has also introduced new exciting products like 65'' QLED TV with Full Array Local Dimming and a 75'' 8K TV with all the features one can think of in a premium TV - One can participate in Find '1121' contest to stand a chance to win a Free trip to Qatar to see the opening FIFA World Cup 2022 match and 4K TVs also to be won NEW DELHI, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIFA World Cup 2022™ is just a year away and Qatar will host football's most prestigious tournament for the first time.

Since sponsoring FIFA World Cup 2018™, Hisense has achieved a substantial increase in sales and global awareness. For 2022, Hisense joins forces with FIFA once again, to focus on technological innovation and establishing a mutual vision of taking global football to greater heights, with a view of creating the best at-home experiences for fans watching around the world.

'Too Big To Miss' Campaign Enhancing Tournament Experiences (VIDEO) As a sponsor of the most prestigious tournament within football, Hisense is marking the occasion as 'Too Big to Miss', a social media campaign to show why fans cannot miss out – and how Hisense can help them to achieve the best at-home experiences.

'Too Big to Miss' marks Hisense officially entering the build-up to the FIFA World Cup™, as anticipation for the tournament amongst fans worldwide begins to grow as their teams qualify for next year's showpiece.

To celebrate the one-year countdown to FIFA World Cup 2022™, Hisense will be offering attractive discounts while launching its interactive '1121' social media campaign, acknowledging the November 21 milestone and giving fans the chance to win prizes if they attend relevant activities.

'Too Big To Miss' Contest Details Participants could have a chance to win tickets for the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar. Some participants will also win a 55'' 4K TV. Bring the stadium to every home with Hisense TVs ground-breaking experience available in both 4K and 8K television viewing experiences. True living room TVs to take sports games to the next level. Hisense Tornado A73F series provide an astonishing sound powered by JBL 6 speaker system at 102 watts. The TV provides a rich viewing experience with features like Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HLG, and Ultra Dimming. Giving the feel of a stadium from any living room with motion enhancement and compensation (MEMC), UHD AI upscaler, noise reduction, and smooth motion.

Vivid 4K TV (43A6GE) gives a vivid viewing experience with ultra-vivid high contrast panel,one can experience depth in every picture. Equipped with features like Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HLG and Dolby Atmos. Hisense 43A6GE is the perfect choice to watch one's favorite footballer win that cup from the comfort of their homes.

Exciting New Launches 65U6G Now enjoy the thrill of a dream team hitting that goal with friends, on the latest Hisense 65U6G packed with exciting features like Full Array Local Dimming, Quantum Dot technology , 700 Nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

75 8K (75U80G) The combination of finest color blend giving a life-like resolution, this 75 inch smart TV gives its viewers an in-depth and detailed expansive view. It is the best choice to feel the rush of a nice football game The Hisense 75U80G comes with a 75-inch 8K UHD (7,680x4,320 pixels) with Full Array Local Dimming Pro, Quantum Dot technology,1000 Nits peak brightness, IMAX Enhanced, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), 120 Hz Refresh Rate with HDMI 2.1.

Brand offer during 'Too Big To Miss' 5 Year Warranty* To take it a notch further, Hisense India is offering additional 5 year warranty. The extended warranty is panel only - both the models, Vivid 4K TV (43A6GE) and Tornado Series A73F- 50''55'' & 65''. The limited period warranty offer is valid from 18th November 2021 to 30th November 2021. The customers need to present the invoice from stipulated time frame to avail this offer. For further details (T&C) please visit (link) About Hisense Hisense is a global technology leader in manufacturing premium televisions with an impeccable track record of providing top quality products. It is known for its glorious 52 years of Global Trust and Innovation worldwide. Striving to push the boundaries of innovation and working tirelessly on research and development, it is one of the world's leading television manufacturers and is also the leading TV brand in countries like Australia, USA, Japan, Mexico and South Africa. Hisense has its footprints globally with a presence in over 160+ countries, along with 16 manufacturing facilities located in countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech, etc. The group is committed to continuous innovation with 18 R&D hubs across the globe and invests 5% of its revenue back into R&D every year.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)