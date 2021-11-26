Google proposes new commitments on browser cookies - UK competition regulator
Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it had secured improved commitments from Alphabet's Google on changes to browser cookies in its "privacy sandbox", including the U.S. tech giant extending the time any pledges would last to six years.
