Nokia supports KDDI's transition to fully automated 5G Core architecture

Japanese operator KDDI has expanded its long-standing partnership with Nokia by selecting the latter's 5G Core and Converged Charging software for the evolution of its 5G architecture.

The evolution will allow the Japanese operator to fully automate and provide lower latency, increased bandwidth and higher capacity to its customers. The operator will be able to unlock key revenue opportunities and benefit from increased operational efficiencies as well.

In a press release on Thursday, Nokia said that its open 5G Core architecture gives KDDI the flexibility to be responsive to market demands while controlling costs by streamlining operations and unlocking crucial capabilities, such as network slicing. The cloud-native 5G Core will automate the lifecycle management of KDDI's networks, as well as enable continuous software delivery and integration.

As part of the deal, Nokia will also deploy 5G monetization and data management software solutions including cloud-native Converged Charging, Signaling, Policy Controller, Mediation and Registers for the operator, helping it capture new 5G revenue opportunities, enhance business velocity and agility, and streamline its network operations.

The deal also covers other Nokia products including Digital Operations software, Cloud Operations Manager, NetAct network management system and Archive Cloud.