LG is shutting down its developer website

After LG announced that it is exiting the smartphone business, the company promised three years of OS updates to its most recent flagship phones.

06-12-2021
After LG announced that it is exiting the smartphone business, the company promised three years of OS updates to its most recent flagship phones. However, as per GSM Arena, starting next month, the Korean tech giant will no longer provide keys to unlocking bootloaders.

There's a notice on the developer website saying that the company will terminate it and "all information provided on the website and issuing the bootloader unlock key will not be available" after December 31, 2021. So if you plan on keeping your LG phone a bit more and you would like to root it or install a custom ROM, now is your chance to get the key for the bootloader. If you are an LG fan, this is probably your best bet at keeping your handset relevant for longer. (ANI)

