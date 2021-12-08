Google Forms API rolling out as Open Beta, developers can apply via Early Adopter Program

The Google Forms API, which provides programmatic access for managing forms and acting on responses, empowering developers to build powerful integrations on top of Forms, is now available in Open Beta. Developers can apply for access via the Early Adopter Program.

"The Google Forms API is now rolling out as an Open Beta which means developers who are part of our Early Adopter Program can make their integrations available to the public. We'll no longer require individual end-user accounts to be allowlisted. Developers should keep in mind, however, that their integrations are in Beta," Google wrote in a post on the Workspace Updates Blog.

The API supports two key use cases:

Automating form creation and editing: The API enables developers to automate form creation and editing. This is especially powerful when dealing with large volumes of forms that need to be auto-generated from question banks or other data.

Reacting to incoming responses: The API also allows developers to build automations for acting on incoming responses. Examples include developing real-time dashboards or visualizations and triggering business workflows based on response data.

Below are the top tasks performed by the Google Forms API: