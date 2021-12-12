Brazilian skimboarder on the crest of a wave in Portugal

Brazilian surfer Lucas Fink is hoping to enter the Guinness Book of Records having surfed a monster wave on a skimboard off Nazare, Portugal. A wave he rode was close to 20 meters high, Fink told Reuters

A skimboard is smaller than a surfboard, measuring approximately 131cm x 50cm, and is no more than 2.5cm thick. It does not have fins to help with stability like the bigger board or the leash that ties the surfer's ankle to the board. Fink, a Rio de Janeiro native, was a former youth footballer on the books of Flamengo before turning to skimboarding, a sport in which he was crowned world champion in 2019.

