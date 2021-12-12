Brazilian skimboarder on the crest of a wave in Portugal
Brazilian surfer Lucas Fink is hoping to enter the Guinness Book of Records having surfed a monster wave on a skimboard off Nazare, Portugal. A wave he rode was close to 20 meters high, Fink told Reuters A skimboard is smaller than a surfboard, measuring approximately 131cm x 50cm and is no more than 2.5cm thick.
- Country:
- Israel
Brazilian surfer Lucas Fink is hoping to enter the Guinness Book of Records having surfed a monster wave on a skimboard off Nazare, Portugal. A wave he rode was close to 20 meters high, Fink told Reuters
A skimboard is smaller than a surfboard, measuring approximately 131cm x 50cm, and is no more than 2.5cm thick. It does not have fins to help with stability like the bigger board or the leash that ties the surfer's ankle to the board. Fink, a Rio de Janeiro native, was a former youth footballer on the books of Flamengo before turning to skimboarding, a sport in which he was crowned world champion in 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazilian
- Fink
- Rio de Janeiro
- Portugal
- Guinness Book of Records
ALSO READ
Mexico to ask Brazilians for visas beginning in December
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google
INSIGHT-A Brazilian town empties as migration to U.S. accelerates
Soccer-Atletico win Brazilian league for first time in 50 years
Brazilian prosecutors shelve Pandora Papers inquiry into minister, cenbank chief