Left Menu

Brazilian skimboarder on the crest of a wave in Portugal

Brazilian surfer Lucas Fink is hoping to enter the Guinness Book of Records having surfed a monster wave on a skimboard off Nazare, Portugal. A wave he rode was close to 20 meters high, Fink told Reuters A skimboard is smaller than a surfboard, measuring approximately 131cm x 50cm and is no more than 2.5cm thick.

Reuters | Nazare | Updated: 12-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 18:19 IST
Brazilian skimboarder on the crest of a wave in Portugal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Brazilian surfer Lucas Fink is hoping to enter the Guinness Book of Records having surfed a monster wave on a skimboard off Nazare, Portugal. A wave he rode was close to 20 meters high, Fink told Reuters

A skimboard is smaller than a surfboard, measuring approximately 131cm x 50cm, and is no more than 2.5cm thick. It does not have fins to help with stability like the bigger board or the leash that ties the surfer's ankle to the board. Fink, a Rio de Janeiro native, was a former youth footballer on the books of Flamengo before turning to skimboarding, a sport in which he was crowned world champion in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021