Left Menu

Amazon's cloud service outage now over, affected third party service back

Amazon Web Services had barely finished the post-mortem on last week's incident that interrupted deliveries and shut off feeds from security cameras before AWS started having problems again in the USA today.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 23:29 IST
Amazon's cloud service outage now over, affected third party service back
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon Web Services had barely finished the post-mortem on last week's incident that interrupted deliveries and shut off feeds from security cameras before AWS started having problems again in the USA today. According to The Verge, while last week's outage was in the US-EAST-1 region, reports on Wednesday showed connections to the company's US-West servers were failing.

The network of Amazon server farms powers more services than you can imagine, but the most visible sign of trouble showed up once Twitch, the Amazon-owned live-streaming platform, went down. A tweet from its support account said, "We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services." There were also reports of disconnections for services like 'League of Legends', 'Valorant', DoorDash', 'Duo', and 'Slack', while gamers experienced disconnections and server issues across Nintendo Online, Xbox Live, and PlayStation Network.

As per The Verge, a message on the AWS status page initially read, "We are investigating Internet connectivity issues" for both the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 region. However, now, Amazon has reported that "[we] have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity" and hopefully, it will stay that way. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless Hosting for Builders of Headless Websites

Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless H...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021