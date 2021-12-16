Left Menu

Microsoft service users duped, fake call centre busted by TN police

A section of users of technology giant Microsofts services across the world were cheated and they were coerced to pay for bogus services by a fake call centre here, cyber crime police said here on Thursday.Three men, who are directors of a firm, identified as iTrope Technologies that operated from suburban Ambattur were arrested and a probe is on, a CB-CID-Cyber Crime wings official release said.Based on a complaint from Microsoft India, CB-CID formed 8 teams and searched various locations involving the firm.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:33 IST
Microsoft service users duped, fake call centre busted by TN police
  • Country:
  • India

A section of users of technology giant Microsoft's services across the world were cheated and they were coerced to pay for bogus 'services' by a fake call centre here, cyber crime police said here on Thursday.

Three men, who are directors of a firm, identified as 'iTrope Technologies' that operated from suburban Ambattur were arrested and a probe is on, a CB-CID-Cyber Crime wing's official release said.

Based on a complaint from Microsoft India, CB-CID formed 8 teams and searched various locations involving the firm. ''The accused and their team had induced and cheated the victims from all over the world, by running a fake call centre and by hosting Microsoft Services impersonating websites that had toll free numbers to contact them.'' The accused persons fraudulently induced the users to believe that they are associated with Microsoft and convinced them to install applications that gave them remote access to users' computer systems. ''Using remote access, the accused (persons) misrepresented normal system output as signs of problems and offered services to rectify them.'' Further, the accused firm and its associates induced and coerced the users into 'paying' for such bogus services. Details related to the sum of money cheated through impersonation could not, however, be ascertained immediately. ''Incriminating documents and materials have been seized,'' the police release said adding the case is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021