Digital Rostering: the advantages at a glance

The benefits of Online Rostering

The global adaptation of digital systems has had a major impact on the world of work. But despite the many opportunities and benefits that have come with digitalization, there are still companies that rely on the traditional way of working. This is particularly evident in the handling of documents. Invoices, customer data, contracts, reports and shift schedules are still used in paper form, which is not only inefficient but also harmful to the environment.

Companies should accordingly take the necessary step to completely adopt digital systems as soon as possible. Online Rostering is a good start. In the following article, we explain how you can benefit from virtual programmes and take workflows a decisive step forward.

Different types of rosters

Over the years, different models of rosters have developed. The individual types are characterized by individual features to suit different types of companies:

Duty Rosters: The special form of rosters distinguishes between different positions of employees and thus ensures that the individual work areas are clearly delineated. This prevents misunderstandings and unintentional double-ups.

The special form of rosters distinguishes between different positions of employees and thus ensures that the individual work areas are clearly delineated. This prevents misunderstandings and unintentional double-ups. Flexi-Rosters: Whereas in the past, strict working hours were imposed, today's employees are guaranteed more flexibility. A roster that can adapt to flexible working hours is accordingly extremely important in the 21st century. But especially for companies that work in shifts and are also productive on weekends, such a roster proves to be an indispensable tool.

Whereas in the past, strict working hours were imposed, today's employees are guaranteed more flexibility. A roster that can adapt to flexible working hours is accordingly extremely important in the 21st century. But especially for companies that work in shifts and are also productive on weekends, such a roster proves to be an indispensable tool. Staggered Rosters: Businesses whose customer numbers are highly dependent on the time of day depending on a programme that determines and ensures the right number of employees.

Why you should digitize your staff rostering

A digital duty roster is a tool that can facilitate operational processes and will soon have a permanent place in business.

Papershift E-Rostering is a simple but highly efficient programme that replaces the traditional time clock. With the help of the roster, individual settings can be made, overlaps can be avoided and organization can be brought into the roster.

There are unbeatable arguments associated with digital rosters that cannot be denied:

Reduced costs

Those who opt for a digital duty roster effectively reduce their own costs. Even though the programme must first be purchased and implemented, the running costs undercut the expenses for paper and printer supplies many times over.

In addition, the programme takes care of all tasks related to the duty roster and holiday planning. This means that staff can be saved.

Improved productivity

Digital rosters also contribute to better productivity. This is due to the fact that they make use of automatic planning to accelerate and simplify processes. This eliminates human errors. While manual editing of duty rosters often resulted in lost documents, forgotten vacations, or double staffing, this no longer occurs with an online program.

In addition, the digital duty roster provides insight into all information. You can check your own salary, check the remaining holiday days and plan meetings. The duty roster also reminds users to observe break times and calculates overtime.

Data security

You would think that a digital program would be less secure than a paper roster. But the opposite is true. Because the sensitive information is protected by passwords and encryption, and thus cannot fall into the wrong hands. E-Rostering helps therefore with the data security.

Convenience and flexibility

In today's world, more and more companies are enabling flexible working. With digital rosters, employees can now log in from home. In addition, there is more transparency about the actual hours worked.

Since both salaried employees and employees in management positions have access to the digital duty roster, this also contributes to clarity. Working hours are clearly visible, and no employee has been harassed anymore on vacation or after work.

