Samsung develops PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD for enterprise servers

Samsung Electronics has developed a new high-performance SSD, the PM1743, that is claimed to deliver outstanding read and write speeds to accommodate the rapidly increasing performance requirements of enterprise servers and data centers.

It integrates the PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) 5.0 interface offering a bandwidth of 32GT/s, doubling that of PCIe 4.0, with the company's advanced sixth-generation V-NAND.

The new PCIe NVMe SSD is claimed to feature a sequential read speed of up to 13,000MB/s and a random read speed of 2,500K input/output operations per second (IOPS), offering 1.9x and 1.7x faster speeds over the previous generation products. As for the write speeds, the PM1743 has a sequential write speed of 6,600 MB/s and a random write speed of 250K IOPS, also delivering 1.7x and 1.9x faster speeds, respectively.

Samsung's newest PCIe 5.0 SSD is said to consume up to 30% less power than the previous generation. The improved power efficiency is expected to lower server and data center operating costs significantly, whilst reducing their carbon footprint.

According to the company, the PM1743 is expected to be the industry's first PCIe 5.0 SSD with dual-port support, guaranteeing server operational stability and high availability when a connection to one port fails.

The introduction of our PCIe 5.0 SSD, along with PCIe 6.0-based product developments that are underway, will further solidify our technological leadership in the enterprise server market Yong Ho Song, Executive Vice President and Head of the Memory Controller Development Team at Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung PM1743 will be available in a wide variety of capacities - from 1.92TB to 15.36TB. It will be offered in the conventional 2.5-inch form factor, as well as in a 3-inch EDSFF (E3.S), an increasingly popular SSD form factor designed specifically for next-generation enterprise servers and data centers, the South Korean tech giant said on Thursday.

Samsung is expected to begin the mass production of PM1743 in the first quarter of 2022, with the company now delivering samples of the new SSD to global chipset and server manufacturers for joint system development.