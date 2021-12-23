Left Menu

France to launch litigation on post-Brexit fishing licences in early Jan. - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 12:26 IST
France to launch litigation on post-Brexit fishing licences in early Jan. - minister
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Litigation against Britain on the issue of post-Brexit fishing licences will be kicked-off in early January, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France 2 television on Thursday.

There will be a high-profile meeting with EU representatives on Jan. 4, Beaune said, adding that litigation at a special tribunal put in place by the Brexit accords will start in "the very first days of January".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021