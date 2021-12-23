France to launch litigation on post-Brexit fishing licences in early Jan. - minister

Litigation against Britain on the issue of post-Brexit fishing licences will be kicked-off in early January, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France 2 television on Thursday.

There will be a high-profile meeting with EU representatives on Jan. 4, Beaune said, adding that litigation at a special tribunal put in place by the Brexit accords will start in "the very first days of January".

