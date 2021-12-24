Left Menu

December update rolling out to Realme X50 Pro, Realme 7 Pro: What's new?

The update was announced through a blog post on the community forums. The firmware version for the update is RMX2076PUNV1B_11.C.23 and RMX2170_11.C.28 for the Realme X50 Pro and the Realme 7 Pro, respectively.

December update rolling out to Realme X50 Pro, Realme 7 Pro: What's new?
Image Credit: Realme
The Realme X50 Pro and the Realme 7 Pro have started receiving a new Realme UI update for the month of December. The update brings along the December 2021 Android security patches for both phones and also improves system performance and stability.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Realme X50 Pro: December 2021 Update Changelog

UI version: RMX2076PUNV1B_11.C.23

Security

  • Integrates the November and December 2021 Android security patches.

System

  • Improves system performance and stability.

Realme 7 Pro: December 2021 Update Changelog

UI version: RMX2170_11.C.28

Security

  • Integrates the November and December 2021 Android security patches.

System

  • Optimizes system performance and improves system stability.

Apps

  • Fixes an issue where images could not be loaded occasionally in WhatsApp.

The update is rolling out in stages and will have a broader rollout in a few days if no critical bugs are found. If you haven't received the update notification yet, head over to Settings > System > Software update to manually check for it.

