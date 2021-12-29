New OxygenOS update lands on OnePlus 8T with December security patch

OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 8T that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to December 2021 and fixes a couple of issues as well.

The latest update arrives as OxygenOS 11.0.12.12 in North American (NA) and European (EU) units and as OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 in the Indian units of the OnePlus 8T.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

Optimized the UI display of Settings interface

Fixed the issue that Google Assistant and Gpay doesn't display as expected in the Setup Wizard

Fixed the low probability issue of WhatsApp crash

Updated Android security patch to 2021.12

The OTA is rolling out in stages and will reach a small percentage of users initially. A broader rollout will happen in a few days if no critical bugs are found. Go to the phone Settings > System > System updates to check for the update manually.

OnePlus 8T: Specifications

The OnePlus 8T sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the handset has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 5H chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the optics department, the phone has a quad-camera system that houses a main 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The rear camera supports 4K video shooting at 30/60 fps, Video Nightscape, Video Portrait, Video Tracking and Super Stabilization. For selfies, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast-charging support, delivering a day of power in just 15 minutes and a 100% charge in only 39 minutes.