Samsung unveils 2022 Micro LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TV lineup

Samsung today unveiled the 2022 lineup of Micro LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TV with an upgraded interface, advanced picture and sound quality, customizable accessories and more.

Micro LED

Samsung's 2022 MICRO LED TVs supports 20-bit greyscale and offers a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio as well as 100% DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut to deliver stunning, lifelike colors. New usability and customization features onboard the 2022 lineup include:

Art Mode - lets you turn any room into an art gallery with your favorite artwork or digital photography

Multi-View - lets you view content from four different sources simultaneously from any or all of the four HDMI ports – in pristine 4K resolution at up to 120fps.

Dolby Atmos - to provide a premier immersive audio experience with top, side and bottom channel speakers

Neo QLED

The 2022 Neo QLED TV featuring Neo Quantum Processor introduces advanced contrast mapping with BLU (back-light unit) which elevates the brightness level from 12 to 14-bit gradation for greater control of the light source – the Quantum Mini LEDs, allowing the TV to control its lighting across 16,384 steps, quadrupled from the previous 4,096 steps, the company claims.

Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED also features new Shape Adaptive Light technology that enhances the brightness and accuracy of all shapes on the screen and Real Depth Enhancer that creates a greater sense of realism.

Additionally, the EyeComfort mode automatically adjusts the screen's brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information, allowing for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Lifestyle TVs

According to Samsung, a new Matte Display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties has been applied to The Frame, The Sero and The Serif.

Featuring the anti-glare, low-reflection panel technology, The Frame now offers the most realistic art-viewing experience outside of a museum. The Frame comes in sizes ranging from 32-inch to 85-inch.

Next up, The Serif also comes with a matte finish body to blend seamlessly with the Matte Display. It is now offered in sizes ranging from 43-inch to 65-inch.

The Sero offers an optimized watching experience with its new Matte Display in both vertical and horizontal modes. The new vertical Multi View function allows users to simultaneously view different content on the top and bottom of the screen, or search information online while watching something.

The newest Samsung TVs come with a new Smart Hub that guides users to their favorite content or help them discover something new all while spending less time searching and expanded accessories to personalize the user experience.