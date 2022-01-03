Electric cars take two-thirds of Norway car market, led by Tesla

The sale of electric cars in Norway rose last year by 48%, ensuring that almost two out of every three new automobiles were battery powered and making Texas-based Tesla Inc the top selling brand.

Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway exempts battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from taxes imposed on rivals using internal combusion engines (ICE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)