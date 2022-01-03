Left Menu

Apple gets closer to $3 trillion market value

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 22:28 IST
Apple Inc on Monday inched closer to $3 trillion in market value with the iPhone maker's shares gaining on the first day of trading this year.

The world's most valuable company would be the first to reach the milestone, thanks to investors betting on the popularity of its newly launched iPhone series and MacBooks.

The company's shares were up 2.2% at $181.56 in mid-day trading. It needs to hit $182.86 to reach the milestone.

