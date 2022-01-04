Samsung unveils Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Specs, price and availability details

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has finally arrived as the newest member of the Galaxy S21 series. Featuring some of the most-loved aspects of the Galaxy S21, the smartphone will be widely available through Samsung.com, carriers and retailers online starting January 11, 2022.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body and comes in four new color options - Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite - with a stylish haze finish. The handset comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response rate.

Under the hood, the S21 FE 5G has a 5nm octa-core processor, which the company says may vary by market and carrier - Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device houses a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV, a 12MP wide camera with OIS and an 8MP telephoto camera with 30x space zoom. On the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies with enhanced AI Face Restoration capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W super-fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone runs on Android 12 with One UI 4 on top.