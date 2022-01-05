Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

South Korean tech giant Samsung has joined the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) to enhance the smart home experience via interoperability in home appliances, HVAC systems and TVs. The alliance brings together leading manufacturers of connected devices to enhance the compatibility of smart appliances across brands.

"We are excited to work with other members of the HCA and will work to make home lifestyles easier and smarter with meaningful innovations in smart appliances and connectivity," said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of IoT Business Group at Samsung Electronics.

As one of the founding members of the alliance, Samsung will collaborate with other member companies to drive the future of smart home technology and deliver meaningful innovations to users. Together, they will develop shared guidelines for cloud-to-cloud interoperability, accounting for data security and consumer safety requirements.

Samsung users will be able to operate and control appliances from other brands through the company's smart home platform, SmartThings, which brings together a wide range of cutting-edge devices and services to offer a holistic smart home experience. Consumers will also be able to access Samsung devices from other HCA member applications.

We are pleased to have Samsung as one of the founding members of the Home Connectivity Alliance. It is the support of global manufacturers like Samsung that makes HCA uniquely qualified to establish interoperability guidelines for long-life appliances and systems in the home, ultimately delivering safe, simple and elegant consumer experiences. Yoon Ho Choi, President of Home Connectivity Alliance.

Meanwhile, Samsung is working with Patagonia on a joint solution to combat the microplastics that result from textiles and laundry. The South Korean firm is working on a sophisticated new washing machine that lets people safely wash their favourite garments while minimizing the impact of microplastics, with the company saying that the solution will come without compromising on the high-performance cleaning and care.