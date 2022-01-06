Left Menu

Minister Ntshavheni notes new Telkom’s court application

On 10 December last year, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA) issued the final ITA for the International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:31 IST
Minister Ntshavheni notes new Telkom’s court application
The department said the Minister is taking legal advice and would respond accordingly to Telkom’s court application. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has noted the new court application by Telkom to set aside the Invitation to Apply (ITA) for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum issued by ICASA.

On 10 December last year, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA) issued the final ITA for the International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies said that this development happens without affording Minister Ntshavheni an opportunity to resolve whatever concerns Telkom may have with the current ITA.

"The Minister reiterates that the conclusion of a process to release the IMT spectrum by 31 March 2022 is important for the country to reap the benefits of the digital dividend in the country's quest for post-COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery, job creation, and transforming SA into a digital economy," the department said.

The department said the Minister is taking legal advice and would respond accordingly to Telkom's court application.

"In the meantime, the Minister will engage Telkom and all relevant parties with the aim to reach an out-of-court settlement and avoid further delays in the release of spectrum," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022