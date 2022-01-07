PUBG: New State's next major update to roll out next week: What's new?

Krafton will release the January 2022 update for PUBG: New State next week, the South Korean game developer announced on Friday. The next big update for the multi-player battle royale will include a new game mode, new guns, and overall improvements throughout the game.

Here's a preview of the upcoming January 2022 patch (via):

New Mode - BR: Extreme

BR: Extreme (64) is a new mode set in Troi. While the core experience of this mode is firmly set in the Battle Royale genre, each round will only be 20 minutes and feature only 64 Survivors.

In this mode, the Battleground is restricted to a smaller playable area within Troi. The playable area will be chosen at random and will change every match.

All Survivors will start off with: a P1911 handgun 1 smoke grenade 300 Drone Credits fully charged boost meters

When the match starts, 2 Care Packages will be dropped at random locations, allowing players to stock up on higher-end gear earlier in a match.

Some additional features that differentiate BR: Extreme (64) from PUBG: NEW STATE's standard mode, include the following: Increased quantity of vehicles and items throughout Troi, allowing players to farm more quickly Survivors will jump from the plane from a lower altitude so that they can land on the map as quickly as possible. Delivery drones will arrive faster, allowing players to get their hands on items faster. The wait time before a teammate can be redeployed has been shortened to 60 seconds.



New Weapon: P90

The P90 can now spawn in Care Packages on the Battlegrounds!

This SMG will come with a standard tier-2 transformative scope and a suppressor attached, but it cannot be modified with other attachments.

It will use 5.7mm ammo, which will also be added to the Drone Store.

New Gun Customizations

DP-28 [C2] Muzzle Slot Access

With this customization, players will be able to attach a Flash Hider (AR/DMR) or a Compensator (AR/DMR) to the DP-28.

However, gun damage will be slightly reduced when using these attachments.

Beryl M762 [C2] Lightweight Stock

The Lightweight Stock will reduce bullet spread when firing from the hip or shoulder while increasing ADS speed.

However, this customization will reduce weapon stability.

Weapon Balance Changes

Weapons The bullet spread of all shotguns and pistols when fired mid-air will be decreased. L85A3: The reload time will be significantly reduced.

Weapon Customizations M416 [C1]: Bullet spread when firing from the hip and shoulder will be reduced. Beryl M762 [C1]: This customization will no longer decrease bullet speed. M16A4 [C1]: This customization will no longer decrease recoil control. DSR-1 [C1]: This customization will no longer decrease bullet speed. Instead, it will increase vertical recoil.



New Actions and Animation Improvements

Parkour Roll

You will be able to perform a roll to break your fall when falling by tapping the Roll button right before you hit the ground.

Performing a roll to break your fall will minimize the fall damage you sustain.

This roll can also be performed while exiting from moving vehicles.

Sudden Dash

When you are prone and you get up to sprint forward, your character will be able to break into a sprint while getting up for a smoother and faster movement transition.

Character Animation Improvements

The movement delay time that occurs when alternating repeatedly between sitting and standing will be decreased.

The movement delay time that occurs when landing after jumping will be decreased.

Mode Balance Changes

BR: Original (100) - Overall

The overall speed of the Blue Zone will be increased. (Total time: 90 seconds)

The damage of the Blue Zone during the early to mid-game will be increased.

The wait time during the Final Phase will be extended by 20 seconds.

The Deployable Shield (Normal) will be removed. Only the Deployable Shield: Wide Type will be available on the Battlegrounds.

The number of Customization Kits that can be found on the Battlegrounds will be significantly increased.

BR: Original (100) - Troi

The amount of Drone Credits that can be found in Vermont will be slightly decreased.

Novas will be found on main roads.

Season 1 Begins