Left Menu

Haryana postpones Surajkund crafts fair amid surge in Covid cases

The Haryana government has decided to reschedule the proposed 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022, originally slated to be held from February 4 to 20, in view of the current COVID-19 situation, according to an official statement issued on Friday.The state government has also taken the decision in view of the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in the country.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-01-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 19:34 IST
Haryana postpones Surajkund crafts fair amid surge in Covid cases
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has decided to reschedule the proposed '35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022', originally slated to be held from February 4 to 20, in view of the current COVID-19 situation, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The state government has also taken the decision in view of the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in the country. The announcement of the new date of the fair will be decided later after taking into account the Covid situation, the statement issued here said.

''In view of the possibilities of increasing COVID-19 cases in February, it has been decided that the safety of citizens is the priority of the government, in such a situation, '35th Surajkund International Craft Mela-2022' will be organized later,'' it read.

Haryana has also witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases during the past over a week. The state reported 2,678 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022