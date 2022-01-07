Haryana postpones Surajkund crafts fair amid surge in Covid cases

The Haryana government has decided to reschedule the proposed '35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022', originally slated to be held from February 4 to 20, in view of the current COVID-19 situation, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The state government has also taken the decision in view of the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in the country. The announcement of the new date of the fair will be decided later after taking into account the Covid situation, the statement issued here said.

''In view of the possibilities of increasing COVID-19 cases in February, it has been decided that the safety of citizens is the priority of the government, in such a situation, '35th Surajkund International Craft Mela-2022' will be organized later,'' it read.

Haryana has also witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases during the past over a week. The state reported 2,678 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday.

