7th edition of Seeding Kerala, an angel investors' meet, to be held next month

The seventh edition of Seeding Kerala, the Kerala Startup Mission's (KSUM) flagship initiative to attract angel investors, high net worth individuals (HNIs) and leading investors by showcasing investment opportunities in startups, will be held here on February 2 and 3, a release said on Friday.

The two-day event, hosted by the state's nodal agency for startups and billed as India's biggest angel investors' summit, will bring in leading investors and thought leaders from the Indian startup ecosystem besides senior government officials from the state and central governments.

The event aims at seeding investment culture among HNIs and attracting investors to the state's startup innovation ecosystem, KSUM said in a release.

The invite-only summit would witness interactions between 150 select participants, 100 HNIs, representatives of 10 top funds, 14 angel networks, 30 corporate houses and family offices besides 30 selected startup founders.

''The meet would provide HNIs with learning opportunities with regard to investment strategy and risks associated with angel investing. They would also gain opportunities to join national level bodies of high-profile angel investors, mentor startups or join them as co-founders,'' the Startup Mission said.

Seeding Kerala-2022 would also witness sessions on accelerating the startup investment ecosystem, cross-border angel investing and leveraging the IPO apart from master classes, fireside chats and corporate roundtables.

A National Startup Challenge for technology startups would also be organised as part of the meet.

Started in 2016 by KSUM, the Seeding Kerala summit has helped entrepreneurs turn great ideas into sound businesses through ample networking and leveraging investment opportunities.

The summit is part of the Kerala government's plan to accelerate a thriving innovation ecosystem and the past editions have witnessed over Rs 70 crore in investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)