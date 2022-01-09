Soccer-Cavallo calls out homophobic abuse in A-League game

Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo called out homophobic abuse that was directed at him during an A-League draw with Melbourne Victory on Saturday, saying he had "no words" to describe his disappointment. Cavallo became the first active A-League player to come out as gay in October 2021, drawing support from fellow professionals across the world.

"I'm not going to pretend that I didn't see or hear the homophobic abuse at the game last night," Cavallo said on Instagram. "There are no words to tell you how disappointed I was. "This shouldn't be acceptable and we need to do more to hold people accountable.

"I will never apologize for living my truth and most recently who I am outside of football." Cavallo also urged Meta Platforms Inc-owned social media platform Instagram to step up its efforts in combating online abuse.

"To Instagram, I don't want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that I've received," Cavallo said. "I knew truly being who I am that I was going to come across this. It's a sad reality that your platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages."

