Capital Online taps Nokia to upgrade its IP backbone network

Cloud computing service provider, Capital Online, has selected Nokia to upgrade its IP backbone network. The upgrade will help the Beijing-based company build a cost-effective converged backbone network and realize its Network 2.0 plan, enabling it to provide reliable cloud services with a better customer experience.

"As a trusted partner of critical networks, Nokia has abundant experiences helping its global customers build high capacity and quality IP networks. We're looking forward to collaborating with Nokia to accelerate the transformation of our network to provide faster, more reliable network services for our global customers throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia," said Xu Xiaohu, Chief Architect of Capital Online.

As part of the deal, Capital Online will deploy the Nokia 7750 Service Router (SR) and 7250 IXR interconnect router platforms to build a cost-effective converged backbone network. Based on the industry-leading Service Router Operating System (SR OS), Nokia's portfolio provides end-to-end advanced IP routing protocols to achieve fast and efficient service delivery along with end-to-end service assurance for all traffic flows.

In a press release on Monday, Nokia said that the converged backbone provides performance certainty for all traffic flows under all network conditions, the versatility to converge edge and core routing functions onto a common platform, smart traffic engineering with segment routing-MPLS, and granular QoS to address different traffic demands for reliable service delivery.