Left Menu

Thailand says detects African swine fever in sample at slaughterhouse

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 11-01-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 12:43 IST
Thailand says detects African swine fever in sample at slaughterhouse
swine fever
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand has detected African swine fever in a surface swab sample collected at a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom province, Sorravis Thaneto, Director General at the Department of Livestock Development, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The detection marks Thailand's first official confirmation of the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022