Thailand says detects African swine fever in sample at slaughterhouse
Thailand has detected African swine fever in a surface swab sample collected at a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom province, Sorravis Thaneto, Director General at the Department of Livestock Development, told a news conference on Tuesday.
The detection marks Thailand's first official confirmation of the disease.
