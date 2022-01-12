Swiss transport operator BLT deploys Nokia Scene Analytics solution to improve safety

Swiss public transport operator Baselland Transport AG (BLT) has deployed Nokia Scene Analytics, a video analytics and IoT solution that combines computer vision technology with advanced analytics to address safety, security and operational efficiency challenges, in Münchenstein, Switzerland to improve railroad crossing safety.

"This deployment, in collaboration with Nokia represents an encouraging step towards using analytics as another layer of protection in dangerous areas. Nokia Scene Analytics acts as an intelligent set of 'eyes' and, by providing critical information in real-time, to prevent or mitigate the impact of an incident," said Michael Theiler, Head of Maintenance Electrical Systems at BLT.

In a press release on Wednesday, Nokia said that its AI-based video analytics solution applies computer vision and machine learning technologies for real-time monitoring and analysis, to improve the safety of railroad crossings and to continually increase accuracy and response.

Nokia's Scene Analytics solution not only reports anomalies to railway security in real-time but also detects the object type, providing a more complete picture of the situation at hand. In addition, the deployment of Scene Analytics increases operational efficiencies by minimizing downtime and delays as well as time investment required by rail personnel to manually update the system.

Nokia Scene Analytics solution integrates with many standard industry cameras, reducing the total cost of ownership, and increasing the return on investment.

Commenting on this collaboration, Karsten Oberle, Head of Rail at Nokia, said, "As the first deployment of its kind in Europe, this project with Schweizer Electronics and BLT enabled us to address many of the level crossing safety issues which are at the top of priority lists for rail operators. By integrating machine learning into level crossing systems, we will be able to continuously improve and refine safety processes in real-time. This will ensure that safety remains at the forefront for train operators, workers and customers alike."