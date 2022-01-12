Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 2 Lunch

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 12-01-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 16:16 IST
Team India in action against South Africa

The scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings: 223-10 South Africa 1st Innings: Dean Elgar c Pujara b Bumrah 3 Aiden Markram b Bumrah 8 Keshav Maharaj b Umesh 25 Keegan Petersen not out 40 Rassie van der Dussen not out 17 Extra: (B-4, LB-2, NB-1) 7 Total: (For 3 wickets, 35 overs) 100 Fall of wicket: 10-1, 17-2, 45-3 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11-4-16-2, Umesh Yadav 7-1-29-1, Mohammed Shami 8-2-21-0, Shardul Thakur 6-1-21-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-1-7-0.

