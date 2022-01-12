Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 2 Lunch
The scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.
India 1st Innings: 223-10 South Africa 1st Innings: Dean Elgar c Pujara b Bumrah 3 Aiden Markram b Bumrah 8 Keshav Maharaj b Umesh 25 Keegan Petersen not out 40 Rassie van der Dussen not out 17 Extra: (B-4, LB-2, NB-1) 7 Total: (For 3 wickets, 35 overs) 100 Fall of wicket: 10-1, 17-2, 45-3 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11-4-16-2, Umesh Yadav 7-1-29-1, Mohammed Shami 8-2-21-0, Shardul Thakur 6-1-21-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-1-7-0.
