Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 2 Tea

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings: 223-10 South Africa 1st Innings: Dean Elgar c Pujara b Bumrah 3 Aiden Markram b Bumrah 8 Keshav Maharaj b Umesh 25 Keegan Petersen batting 70 Rassie van der Dussen c Kohli b Umesh 21 Temba Bavuma c Kohli b Shami 28 Kyle Verreynne c Pant b Shami 0 Marco Jansen b Bumrah 7 Extra: (B-4, LB-4, NB-1, P-5) 14 Total: (For 7 wickets in 62.2 overs) 176 Fall of wicket: 1-10, 2-17, 3-45, 4-112, 5-159, 6-159 , 7-176. Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17.2-6-29-3, Umesh Yadav 12-3-50-2, Mohammed Shami 16-4-39-2, Shardul Thakur 10-2-32-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 7-2-13-0.

