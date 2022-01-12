Left Menu

Revenue team with recovery notice held 'hostage' by Noida builder, probe on

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:16 IST
Revenue team with recovery notice held 'hostage' by Noida builder, probe on
  • Country:
  • India

An on-duty revenue department team of Gautam Buddh Nagar was allegedly held hostage and intimidated by employees of a real estate developer when it had gone to meet them to recover dues, police said on Wednesday.

Naib tehsildar Ram Krisha alleged he had gone with his team to the Sector 96 project of the Supertech Group on January 5 on the basis of a recovery notice of Rs 112 crore issued against the developer by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

The official said the lift of an under-construction building at the site was ''deliberately'' stopped by the developer when the revenue department team was on the fourth floor of the building, leaving them gasping for air to breathe, according to the FIR lodged at the local Sector 39 police station.

''The lift was deliberately stopped on instructions of Supertech's director R K Arora and vice president Vikas Tyagi with an intention to kill us. The lift remained dysfunctional for one hour. We could get out of the lift after making a lot of efforts and with the help of the lift firm. We were on the verge of fainting,'' the revenue official alleged.

However, the developer has denied the charges.

''The elevator had stopped working due to technical issues. However, the issue was resolved after a while and all the elevators started working,'' a Supertech Group spokesperson said.

Police officials said an FIR was lodged on Monday based on the complaint and six people, including the director and the vice president of the real estate group, have been booked.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the official said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022