Left Menu

Audi to decide whether to enter Formula One by second quarter - source

The subject will be discussed at a supervisory council meeting at the end of February but a decision will not be made until later, the source said, declining to be named. German newspaper F.A.Z. reported on Wednesday that Volkswagen's supervisory board would decide at the end of February whether both Audi and luxury brand Porsche would join F1.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-01-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 23:00 IST
Audi to decide whether to enter Formula One by second quarter - source
  • Country:
  • Germany

Volkswagen's Audi will make a decision on whether to enter Formula One towards the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second quarter of this year, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The subject will be discussed at a supervisory council meeting at the end of February but a decision will not be made until later, the source said, declining to be named.

German newspaper F.A.Z. reported on Wednesday that Volkswagen's supervisory board would decide at the end of February whether both Audi and luxury brand Porsche would join F1. Volkswagen declined to comment. A spokesperson for Porsche said the decision was still being evaluated and no further comment could be made.

Sources told Reuters at the end of last year that the deciding factor for Volkswagen on whether or not to enter F1 was whether it follows through on its plans to switch to synthetic fuels by 2026. Media reports at the time claimed that Audi had bought British luxury sportscar maker McLaren, which both companies denied. Sources told Reuters at the time that a possible partnership was on the table, but not yet decided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022