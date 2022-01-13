Left Menu

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22533: What's new?

Updated: 13-01-2022 12:18 IST
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22533: What's new?
Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22533 to the Dev Channel. The latest build includes a couple of changes and improvements, along with a long list of fixes and known issues.

Key changes include an updated flyout design for the hardware indicators for brightness, volume, camera privacy, camera on/off and airplane mode and the ability to search for voice access from the taskbar, among others.

Below is the full list of changes and improvements included in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22533:

Changes and Improvements

  • We have updated the flyout design for the hardware indicators for brightness, volume, camera privacy, camera on/off and airplane mode, to align with Windows 11 design principles. These new flyouts will appear when you press the volume or brightness keys on your laptop and will honor light/dark mode to give you a more coherent Windows experience. Brightness and volume indicators continue to be interactive with the update.
  • You can now search for voice access from the taskbar and pin voice access to your taskbar or Start like other apps as well as turn it on/ off.
  • We're expanding the rollout of extending the 13 touch keyboard themes to IMEs, the emoji panel, and voice typing (first introduced with Build 22504) to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.
  • When you press WIN + X or right-click the Start icon it will now say "Installed apps" in the menu instead of "Apps & Features".
  • It is now possible to uninstall the Clock app if you want.

You can see the list of fixes and known issues here.

Additionally, Microsoft is rolling out the new Calls experience for the Your Phone app on Windows 11. It includes a new in-progress call window with updated icons, fonts, and other UI changes that align with the improved design of Windows 11.

