Left Menu

Samsung to launch the Exynos 2200 alongside Galaxy S22 series

The Exynos 2200 was supposed to be unveiled yesterday, however that didn't happen, and rumours started circulating about issues behind the scenes.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 13-01-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 20:00 IST
Samsung to launch the Exynos 2200 alongside Galaxy S22 series
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Exynos 2200 was supposed to be unveiled yesterday, however that didn't happen, and rumours started circulating about issues behind the scenes. A Samsung official recently reached out to Business Korea to clarify the reason behind the change of plans, reported GSM Arena.

According to the official, everything is fine, there are no production or performance issues, instead, the launch was rescheduled to coincide with that of the Galaxy S22 series. "We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone. There are no problems with the AP's production and performance," said the official.

The Exynos 2200 will be the first smartphone chip to use AMD's RDNA 2 architecture and thanks to that it will be the first to have hardware support for ray tracing. Samsung is yet to officially commit to a date for the Galaxy S22 series unveiling, but as per several Korean media reports, it will happen on February 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022