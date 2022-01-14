coocaa & Flipkart kickstart 2022 Android 11 Releases on Republic Day

NEW DELHI, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Republic Day, coocaa and Flipkart are celebrating alongside Indians nationwide with two of the first Android 11 TVs of the year. Being the first TV brand in India to offer Android 11 smart TVs, coocaa is excited to play an even more significant role as Indians nationwide lead the new wave in smart living.

coocaa is achieving monumental feats this 2022, pioneering Android 11 Smart TV sales through two flagship releases early in the new year: The coocaa 32S7G Android 11 Smart TV and coocaa 43S7G Android 11 Smart TV. Fans all across India can now be a part of this latest smart-home trend thanks to Flipkart's massive online Republic Day sale running across January 17th -21st, with Flipkart Plus Members receiving early-bird access which will begin on Jan. 16th.

With both the 32S7G & 43S7G Smart TVs powered by an all-new Android 11 OS, coocaa's S7G Series promises to be every consumer's first step into a new world of Smart living-meets-efficiency. From an extensive range of around 7000 downloadable Apps, voice-control, and optimized memory management (as well as automated privacy protection when on standby), the S7G Series is a testament to today's need for simplified convenience together with high cyber-security.

With the upcoming release of the first Android 11 TVs across the country around the corner, coocaa has taken all its tech upgrades to the next level – bringing in an array of hardware and software features for a seamless viewing experience. Gamers and movie watchers are definitely in for a treat with an all-new reduced real-time data transmission system delay, in addition to coocaa's famed highlights of the boundless screen and immersive Dolby Audio quality.

About coocaa coocaa is a leading provider of smart TVs, system R&D, and content operating systems, with the aim to help customers around the world ''Explore, Discover, Create''. Founded in 2006, coocaa has established operations across Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. coocaa is committed to developing smart and trendy products that meet the needs of the younger generation.

