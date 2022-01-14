Samsung launches new cordless vacuum cleaner with LCD Digital Display, lightweight design

Samsung has launched a new cordless vacuum cleaner - Bespoke Jet - that is claimed to deliver a powerful, hygienic cleaning experience. It features an All-in-One Clean Station as well as an LCD Digital Display for a more convenient cleaning experience.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet will be available starting this month in Southeast Asia, Europe, and in March in the U.S.

When docked, the onboard All-in-One Clean Station can empty its dustbin automatically without any fine dust particles escaping. It also automatically charges the vacuum cleaner at the same time. During cleaning, the 99.999 percent Multi-Layered Filtration System ensures that only clean air is released from the cleaner.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet comes with a lightweight design, with the handheld body weighing just 1.44kg. The Samsung Digital Inverter Motor onboard the cleaner is 47 percent lighter than the Jet90's motor and generates up to 210W of suction power.

The vacuum cleaner also has an LCD Digital Display that provides all the information including your suction level settings and remaining battery time at a glance. The display supports 28 languages including English, French, Russian, Chinese, German and Italian, among others.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the Samsung Bespoke Jet can run for up to an hour and even when that time's up, you can easily swap in a spare battery to extend the cleaning time by up to two hours.