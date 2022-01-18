iPhone SE 2022 tipped to launch as iPhone SE+ 5G

Left Menu

The third-generation iPhone SE, which is widely expected to launch this year, is rumoured to be called the 'iPhone SE+ 5G'.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The third-generation iPhone SE, which is widely expected to launch this year, is rumoured to be called the 'iPhone SE+ 5G'. The information regarding the smartphone's name came from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, reported GSM Arena.

As the name implies, it will offer 5G connectivity while sticking with the same design as the current iPhone SE and the same 4.7-inch LCD panel, with a key new feature being a faster A15 chip. iPhone SE+ 5G will not have a notched display, which has become the signature design for the iPhone. Since Apple is sticking to the iPhone 8-like design, it is likely to retain the Home button and that means no Face ID on the upcoming iPhone SE.

On the other hand, in 2023 or 2024, a new generation iPhone SE will enter the scene with a 5.7" display, which could be OLED if the cost of such panels goes down enough in the meantime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

