Premier Handball League unveils Maharashtra Ironmen as its fourth franchise

The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Tuesday announced Maharashtra Ironmen as the fourth team for the inaugural edition of the franchise-based league. The team from Maharashtra is owned by Punit Balan of the Punit Balan Group.

''We believe that this partnership will not only help in restoring the rich sporting legacy of Maharashtra but will also enable handball to be developed into a commercially viable product in Maharashtra,'' said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Alongside owning teams across various sports leagues including the Tennis Premier League, Balan also has an investment in a sports employment startup. ''Handball is one of the most exciting games with a unique combination of speed, agility, technique, skill and teamwork and enjoys a great following in the western market. I believe that if promoted and supported well, it will enjoy the same popularity in the Indian market as well,'' said Balan. Maharashtra Ironmen will be among the six teams to feature in the inaugural edition of the PHL, slated to take place later this year.

Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd - exclusive licensee of the league under the aegis of Handball Federation of India -- had earlier launched three teams namely Garvit Gujarat, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Wolverines.

