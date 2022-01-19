China's cyberspace regulator says has not issued document on internet firms' investments, fundraisings

China's cyberspace regulator said on Wednesday that it did not issue a document containing proposed guidelines that would require the country's large internet companies to obtain its approval before they undertake any investments or fundraisings,

"The Cyberspace Administration of China has not issued this document and the information is false," it said on its official WeChat account.

