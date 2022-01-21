U.S. Treasury imposes more sanctions on Lebanese individuals -website

The U.S. Department of Treasury has targeted three Lebanese nationals along with 10 entities under global terrorism related sanctions, it said in a post on its website on Friday.

The department's latest sanctions target Adel Diab, Adnan Ayad and Jihad Adnan Ayad, the notice said. Washington on Tuesday announced sanctions on three businessmen it said had ties to Hezbollah.

