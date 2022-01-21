Oppo Enco X2's leaks reveals design

Image of the Oppo Enco X2 has been leaked online, revealing the design. According to GSM Arena, Oppo hasn't gone with a design overhaul for the Enco X2 since they still come in a cobblestone-like charging case, with the buds themselves having an in-ear design, which also has the Dynaudio branding now.

The rear side of Enco X2's charging case also has the Dynaudio branding like the Enco X, revealing Oppo once again teamed up with the Danish brand for audio-tuning of its earphones. According to GSM Arena, it's unclear if the Enco X2's case has a matte finish, or if it is glossy like the charging case of its predecessor.

That said, the silver frame on the Enco X's charging case is now done away with, but we still have the Oppo logo on the top side, with the bottom likely housing a USB-C port. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)